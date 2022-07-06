Scholar Rock Holding Corporation Stock Forecast 2022: Scholar Rock Holding Corporation Is Weak With -706.45% Downside

In the latest trading session, 0.85 million Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.82 changing hands around $0.94 or 15.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $312.64M. SRRK’s current price is a discount, trading about -559.09% off its 52-week high of $44.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.32, which suggests the last value was 36.66% up since then. When we look at Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

Analysts gave the Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SRRK as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.62.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) trade information

Instantly SRRK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -19.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.05 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 added 15.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.33%, with the 5-day performance at -19.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) is 24.84% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.48% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SRRK’s forecast low is $6.00 with $55.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -706.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Scholar Rock Holding Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -76.33% over the past 6 months, a 27.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will rise 18.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -32.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.97 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.71 million and $4.59 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 302.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -40.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation earnings to decrease by -27.60%.

SRRK Dividends

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.23% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares while 99.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.12%. There are 99.72% institutions holding the Scholar Rock Holding Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.92% of the shares, roughly 5.27 million SRRK shares worth $130.81 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.91% or 5.26 million shares worth $130.72 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 1.68 million shares estimated at $41.65 million under it, the former controlled 4.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 4.37% of the shares, roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $26.85 million.