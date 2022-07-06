Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFET): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 2.06 million Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.54 changing hands around $0.06 or 11.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.42M. SFET’s current price is a discount, trading about -194.44% off its 52-week high of $1.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.44, which suggests the last value was 18.52% up since then. When we look at Safe-T Group Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 183.52K.

Analysts gave the Safe-T Group Ltd. (SFET) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SFET as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Safe-T Group Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET) trade information

Instantly SFET is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5399 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 added 11.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -32.18%, with the 5-day performance at -1.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET) is -9.15% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SFET’s forecast low is $2.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1011.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -270.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (SFET) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Safe-T Group Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.18% over the past 6 months, a 15.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 46.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.58 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Safe-T Group Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $3.37 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Safe-T Group Ltd. earnings to increase by 8.30%.

SFET Dividends

Safe-T Group Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.30% of Safe-T Group Ltd. shares while 0.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.86%. There are 0.81% institutions holding the Safe-T Group Ltd. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.25% of the shares, roughly 75668.0 SFET shares worth $62047.0.

Jane Street Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 43852.0 shares worth $35958.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.

With 24878.0 shares estimated at $20399.0 under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares.