Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) Shares Are Down -18.21% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.93 million Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.90. With the company’s per share price at $12.49 changed hands at -$2.07 or -14.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $841.83M. RFP’s last price was a discount, traded about -36.99% off its 52-week high of $17.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.84, which suggests the last value was 21.22% up since then. When we look at Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.00 million.

Analysts gave the Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RFP as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.73.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) trade information

Instantly RFP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 14.59 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 subtracted -14.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.21%, with the 5-day performance at 0.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) is -14.04% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.11% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RFP’s forecast low is $16.00 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -52.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -28.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Resolute Forest Products Inc. will fall -63.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.24 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.15 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Resolute Forest Products Inc. earnings to decrease by -17.70%.

RFP Dividends

Resolute Forest Products Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.96% of Resolute Forest Products Inc. shares while 92.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.54%. There are 92.65% institutions holding the Resolute Forest Products Inc. stock share, with Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 39.72% of the shares, roughly 30.55 million RFP shares worth $466.47 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.82% or 4.48 million shares worth $68.38 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund. With 1.35 million shares estimated at $20.61 million under it, the former controlled 1.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund held about 1.65% of the shares, roughly 1.27 million shares worth around $16.4 million.