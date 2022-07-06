QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.37 million QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.26 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.98B. QS’s current price is a discount, trading about -365.23% off its 52-week high of $43.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.22, which suggests the last value was 11.23% up since then. When we look at QuantumScape Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.55 million.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Instantly QS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.48 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 subtracted -0.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.95%, with the 5-day performance at -2.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is -23.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 53.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.43 days.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the QuantumScape Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.95% over the past 6 months, a 9.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for QuantumScape Corporation will fall -33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -38.50% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for QuantumScape Corporation earnings to increase by 98.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.88% per year.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 25 and July 29.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.57% of QuantumScape Corporation shares while 34.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.58%. There are 34.70% institutions holding the QuantumScape Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.41% of the shares, roughly 18.12 million QS shares worth $166.0 million.

Capricorn Investment Group Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.34% or 17.87 million shares worth $163.66 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. With 5.87 million shares estimated at $53.76 million under it, the former controlled 1.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF held about 1.15% of the shares, roughly 3.86 million shares worth around $35.4 million.