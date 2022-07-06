Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.60 changed hands at $0.09 or 3.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $115.49M. PRAX’s last price was a discount, traded about -806.15% off its 52-week high of $23.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.63, which suggests the last value was 37.31% up since then. When we look at Praxis Precision Medicines Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

Analysts gave the Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PRAX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.39.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) trade information

Instantly PRAX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.84%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.62 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 added 3.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -86.80%, with the 5-day performance at 4.84% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) is -68.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PRAX’s forecast low is $4.00 with $22.52 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -766.15% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -53.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -86.80% over the past 6 months, a -8.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. will fall -58.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -31.00% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. earnings to decrease by -115.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -14.60% per year.

PRAX Dividends

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 21.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.50% of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. shares while 98.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.04%. There are 98.55% institutions holding the Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. stock share, with Blackstone Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.75% of the shares, roughly 4.89 million PRAX shares worth $96.41 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.06% or 4.58 million shares worth $90.15 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund. With 2.24 million shares estimated at $44.06 million under it, the former controlled 4.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund held about 3.46% of the shares, roughly 1.57 million shares worth around $31.01 million.