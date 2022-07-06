Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 10.43 million Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s per share price at $0.90 changed hands at $0.29 or 48.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.21M. NUWE’s last price was a discount, traded about -488.89% off its 52-week high of $5.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.47, which suggests the last value was 47.78% up since then. When we look at Nuwellis Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 125.72K.

Analysts gave the Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NUWE as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nuwellis Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.

Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) trade information

Instantly NUWE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 55.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0800 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 added 48.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.05%, with the 5-day performance at 55.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) is 34.41% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NUWE’s forecast low is $2.50 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -566.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -177.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nuwellis Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.05% over the past 6 months, a 48.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nuwellis Inc. will rise 40.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 45.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.12 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Nuwellis Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $2.45 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.51 million and $1.85 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Nuwellis Inc. earnings to increase by 73.10%.

NUWE Dividends

Nuwellis Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.95% of Nuwellis Inc. shares while 9.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.64%. There are 9.55% institutions holding the Nuwellis Inc. stock share, with Bard Associates Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.20% of the shares, roughly 0.44 million NUWE shares worth $0.45 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.28% or 0.24 million shares worth $0.27 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.17 million shares estimated at $0.19 million under it, the former controlled 1.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.61% of the shares, roughly 64714.0 shares worth around $73773.0.