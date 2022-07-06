Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 2.3 million Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.61 changed hands at $0.17 or 4.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.34B. KIND’s last price was a discount, traded about -414.96% off its 52-week high of $18.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.47, which suggests the last value was 31.58% up since then. When we look at Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.81 million.

Analysts gave the Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended KIND as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) trade information

Instantly KIND was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.63 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 added 4.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.25%, with the 5-day performance at 3.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) is 14.60% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KIND’s forecast low is $4.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -149.31% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nextdoor Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.25% over the past 6 months, a 53.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $55.22 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $64.95 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 53.10%.

KIND Dividends

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 10.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.58% of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. shares while 68.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.03%. There are 68.63% institutions holding the Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stock share, with Bond Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.97% of the shares, roughly 6.96 million KIND shares worth $25.12 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.75% or 6.71 million shares worth $24.21 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. With 5.5 million shares estimated at $19.85 million under it, the former controlled 4.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF held about 4.39% of the shares, roughly 5.12 million shares worth around $18.49 million.