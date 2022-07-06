Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.97 changed hands at $0.12 or 6.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $370.26M. MKFG’s last price was a discount, traded about -458.38% off its 52-week high of $11.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.72, which suggests the last value was 12.69% up since then. When we look at Markforged Holding Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Analysts gave the Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MKFG as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Markforged Holding Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) trade information

Instantly MKFG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1299 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 added 6.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.31%, with the 5-day performance at -6.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) is -17.23% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 55.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MKFG’s forecast low is $3.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -204.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -52.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Markforged Holding Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.31% over the past 6 months, a -1,066.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.86 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Markforged Holding Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $22.77 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for Markforged Holding Corporation earnings to increase by 136.60%.

MKFG Dividends

Markforged Holding Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.05% of Markforged Holding Corporation shares while 69.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.09%. There are 69.74% institutions holding the Markforged Holding Corporation stock share, with Matrix IX Management Co. LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.92% of the shares, roughly 29.92 million MKFG shares worth $119.38 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.76% or 14.58 million shares worth $58.18 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. With 10.78 million shares estimated at $41.92 million under it, the former controlled 5.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund held about 2.23% of the shares, roughly 4.19 million shares worth around $16.71 million.