Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) Stock Could Make A -122.63% Loss

In the latest trading session, 0.79 million Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.78 changed hands at -$0.54 or -4.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.13B. LBRT’s current price is a discount, trading about -85.99% off its 52-week high of $20.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.50, which suggests the last value was 21.15% up since then. When we look at Liberty Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.07 million.

Analysts gave the Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended LBRT as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Liberty Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) trade information

Instantly LBRT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.71 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 subtracted -4.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.70%, with the 5-day performance at -13.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) is -33.53% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.37, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.08% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LBRT’s forecast low is $15.00 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -122.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -39.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Liberty Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.70% over the past 6 months, a 160.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Liberty Energy Inc. will rise 151.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 204.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $871.42 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Liberty Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $941.37 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $592.67 million and $653.73 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 47.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 44.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Liberty Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 24.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.10% per year.

LBRT Dividends

Liberty Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.07% of Liberty Energy Inc. shares while 67.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.25%. There are 67.21% institutions holding the Liberty Energy Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.78% of the shares, roughly 27.62 million LBRT shares worth $267.88 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.34% or 11.85 million shares worth $114.95 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. With 5.81 million shares estimated at $72.49 million under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held about 2.56% of the shares, roughly 4.78 million shares worth around $59.64 million.