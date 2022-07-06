Let’s Jump Into The Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.09 million Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s per share price at $11.72 changed hands at -$1.09 or -8.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $532.67M. METC’s last price was a discount, traded about -85.41% off its 52-week high of $21.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.29, which suggests the last value was 54.86% up since then. When we look at Ramaco Resources Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Analysts gave the Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended METC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ramaco Resources Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.49.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) trade information

Instantly METC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.00 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 subtracted -8.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.82%, with the 5-day performance at -17.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) is -21.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, METC’s forecast low is $18.00 with $31.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -164.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -53.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ramaco Resources Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.82% over the past 6 months, a 526.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 44.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ramaco Resources Inc. will rise 547.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,056.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 164.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $176.85 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Ramaco Resources Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $214.94 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 46.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Ramaco Resources Inc. earnings to increase by 877.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.23% per year.

METC Dividends

Ramaco Resources Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 01 and August 05. The 3.86% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.45. It is important to note, however, that the 3.86% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.63% of Ramaco Resources Inc. shares while 36.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.93%. There are 36.17% institutions holding the Ramaco Resources Inc. stock share, with Yorktown Energy Partners IX, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 17.19% of the shares, roughly 7.61 million METC shares worth $89.18 million.

Yorktown Energy Partners XI, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.62% or 5.59 million shares worth $65.48 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.25 million shares estimated at $2.93 million under it, the former controlled 0.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.32% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $1.65 million.