Let’s Jump Into The CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 0.88 million CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.07 changing hands around $0.98 or 6.96% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.52B. CVAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -402.19% off its 52-week high of $75.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.90, which suggests the last value was 14.4% up since then. When we look at CureVac N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 667.03K.

Analysts gave the CureVac N.V. (CVAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CVAC as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. CureVac N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.27.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) trade information

Instantly CVAC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 15.62 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 added 6.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.93%, with the 5-day performance at 0.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) is -25.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.77% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CVAC’s forecast low is $14.41 with $49.29 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -227.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.38% for it to hit the projected low.

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CureVac N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.93% over the past 6 months, a 19.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CureVac N.V. will rise 6.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -17.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -45.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.78 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that CureVac N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $18.78 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $25.56 million and $33.43 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -26.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -43.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for CureVac N.V. earnings to decrease by -207.50%.

CVAC Dividends

CureVac N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 15 and August 19.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.57% of CureVac N.V. shares while 24.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.83%. There are 24.11% institutions holding the CureVac N.V. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.09% of the shares, roughly 3.91 million CVAC shares worth $58.51 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.02% or 1.92 million shares worth $28.66 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. With 2.73 million shares estimated at $40.87 million under it, the former controlled 1.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF held about 0.22% of the shares, roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $6.19 million.