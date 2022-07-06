Is Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 3.2 million Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.53. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.68 changed hands at -$0.07 or -9.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $136.00M. SHIP’s current price is a discount, trading about -133.82% off its 52-week high of $1.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.74, which suggests the last value was -8.82% down since then. When we look at Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.51 million.

Analysts gave the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SHIP as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

Instantly SHIP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.64%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8795 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 subtracted -9.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.64%, with the 5-day performance at -9.64% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) is -35.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.79% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SHIP’s forecast low is $1.30 with $2.16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -217.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -91.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.64% over the past 6 months, a 35.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will rise 800.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $38.15 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $47.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $27.49 million and $47.92 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 38.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. earnings to increase by 139.40%.

SHIP Dividends

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 27 and August 01. The 13.33% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 13.33% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.50% of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares while 4.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.92%. There are 4.84% institutions holding the Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.83% of the shares, roughly 2.83 million SHIP shares worth $1.9 million.

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.10% or 1.7 million shares worth $1.14 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. With 96086.0 shares estimated at $64685.0 under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 72326.0 shares worth around $48689.0.