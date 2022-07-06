Is Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 4.44 million Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.00. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.16 changed hands at -$9.4 or -29.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.59B. KRNT’s current price is a discount, trading about -718.5% off its 52-week high of $181.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.67, which suggests the last value was -33.89% down since then. When we look at Kornit Digital Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 713.18K.

Analysts gave the Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended KRNT as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kornit Digital Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) trade information

Instantly KRNT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 33.30 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 subtracted -29.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -79.27%, with the 5-day performance at -8.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) is -27.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.52% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KRNT’s forecast low is $26.00 with $95.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -328.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -17.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kornit Digital Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -79.27% over the past 6 months, a -58.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kornit Digital Ltd. will fall -94.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -37.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $91.41 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Kornit Digital Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $102.33 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $88.3 million and $94.6 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 65.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Kornit Digital Ltd. earnings to increase by 382.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.10% per year.

KRNT Dividends

Kornit Digital Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 08 and August 12.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.63% of Kornit Digital Ltd. shares while 97.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.61%. There are 97.00% institutions holding the Kornit Digital Ltd. stock share, with Wasatch Advisors Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.87% of the shares, roughly 3.41 million KRNT shares worth $75.05 million.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.16% or 2.56 million shares worth $56.42 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. With 1.55 million shares estimated at $34.19 million under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund held about 1.89% of the shares, roughly 0.94 million shares worth around $20.61 million.