Is CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 1.23 million CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.97. With the company’s per share price at $44.82 changed hands at -$3.3 or -6.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.60B. CEIX’s last price was a discount, traded about -32.49% off its 52-week high of $59.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.15, which suggests the last value was 63.97% up since then. When we look at CONSOL Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 818.04K.

Analysts gave the CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CEIX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CONSOL Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.34.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) trade information

Instantly CEIX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 56.79 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 subtracted -6.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 97.36%, with the 5-day performance at -18.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) is -20.85% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CEIX’s forecast low is $60.00 with $63.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -40.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -33.87% for it to hit the projected low.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CONSOL Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 97.36% over the past 6 months, a 360.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 44.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CONSOL Energy Inc. will rise 1,850.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 177.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 35.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $436.15 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that CONSOL Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $453.6 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 204.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.20%. The 2022 estimates are for CONSOL Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 357.60%.

CEIX Dividends

CONSOL Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 11 and April 15.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.24% of CONSOL Energy Inc. shares while 86.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.88%. There are 86.88% institutions holding the CONSOL Energy Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.90% of the shares, roughly 5.19 million CEIX shares worth $195.26 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.09% or 2.82 million shares worth $64.0 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. With 2.23 million shares estimated at $48.44 million under it, the former controlled 6.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held about 5.50% of the shares, roughly 1.91 million shares worth around $41.61 million.