IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 1.0 million IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.35 changed hands at $0.24 or 11.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $248.91M. IRNT’s last price was a discount, traded about -1921.28% off its 52-week high of $47.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.03, which suggests the last value was 13.62% up since then. When we look at IronNet Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.

Analysts gave the IronNet Inc. (IRNT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended IRNT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. IronNet Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) trade information

Instantly IRNT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.66 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 added 11.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.05%, with the 5-day performance at -9.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) is -21.40% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IRNT’s forecast low is $2.25 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -155.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.26% for it to hit the projected low.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IronNet Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.05% over the past 6 months, a 8.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.02 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that IronNet Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $7.73 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.08 million and $6.08 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for IronNet Inc. earnings to decrease by -362.70%.

IRNT Dividends

IronNet Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 15.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.72% of IronNet Inc. shares while 23.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.81%. There are 23.76% institutions holding the IronNet Inc. stock share, with KPCB DGF II Associates, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.98% of the shares, roughly 6.0 million IRNT shares worth $25.21 million.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.82% or 2.83 million shares worth $11.89 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.45 million shares estimated at $1.9 million under it, the former controlled 0.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 0.38 million shares worth around $1.59 million.