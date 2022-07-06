Investing In Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 4.43 million Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.36 changing hands around $0.19 or 4.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $58.42M. KZIA’s current price is a discount, trading about -181.65% off its 52-week high of $12.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.81, which suggests the last value was 12.61% up since then. When we look at Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 271.36K.

Analysts gave the Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KZIA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) trade information

Instantly KZIA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.75 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 added 4.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.48%, with the 5-day performance at -2.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) is -31.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35530.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.69, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.21% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KZIA’s forecast low is $15.38 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -266.97% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -252.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kazia Therapeutics Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.48% over the past 6 months, a -177.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Kazia Therapeutics Limited earnings to increase by 56.20%.

KZIA Dividends

Kazia Therapeutics Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited shares while 2.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.78%. There are 2.78% institutions holding the Kazia Therapeutics Limited stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.11% of the shares, roughly 0.29 million KZIA shares worth $1.28 million.

Envestnet Asset Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.19% or 26412.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 26411.0 shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 4948.0 shares worth around $21573.0.