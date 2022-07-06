Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 1.74 million Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s per share price at $15.68 changed hands at $0.3 or 1.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $493.76M. IVR’s last price was a discount, traded about -142.98% off its 52-week high of $38.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.63, which suggests the last value was 38.58% up since then. When we look at Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.15 million.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) trade information

Instantly IVR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.68 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 added 1.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.60%, with the 5-day performance at 17.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) is -12.40% down.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.60% over the past 6 months, a -6.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will fall -10.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $43.74 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $45.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $44.02 million and $43.18 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. earnings to increase by 95.10%.

IVR Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25. The 22.96% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.60. It is important to note, however, that the 22.96% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 17.38 per year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.18% of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares while 56.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.82%. There are 56.71% institutions holding the Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 16.83% of the shares, roughly 55.52 million IVR shares worth $126.58 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.99% or 32.97 million shares worth $91.67 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 21.95 million shares estimated at $58.83 million under it, the former controlled 6.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 8.87 million shares worth around $24.65 million.