InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the latest trading session, 3.93 million InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.50 changing hands around $0.08 or 5.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $63.20M. IFRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -279.33% off its 52-week high of $5.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.78, which suggests the last value was 48.0% up since then. When we look at InflaRx N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 276.60K.

Analysts gave the InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IFRX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. InflaRx N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.34.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) trade information

Instantly IFRX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 31.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6401 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 added 5.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -70.17%, with the 5-day performance at 31.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) is -9.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.79, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.68% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IFRX’s forecast low is $1.92 with $6.72 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -348.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -28.0% for it to hit the projected low.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the InflaRx N.V. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -70.17% over the past 6 months, a -1.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for InflaRx N.V. will fall -61.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.50% for the next quarter.

5 analysts are of the opinion that InflaRx N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $100k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.50%. The 2022 estimates are for InflaRx N.V. earnings to increase by 12.70%.

IFRX Dividends

InflaRx N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.90% of InflaRx N.V. shares while 21.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.40%. There are 21.62% institutions holding the InflaRx N.V. stock share, with Suvretta Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.43% of the shares, roughly 3.29 million IFRX shares worth $15.64 million.

Sofinnova Investments, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.63% or 1.16 million shares worth $5.53 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.18 million shares estimated at $0.64 million under it, the former controlled 0.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 18991.0 shares worth around $50516.0.