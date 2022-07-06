HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -8.51% Decline

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.98 changed hands at -$0.37 or -8.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $983.14M. HUYA’s current price is a discount, trading about -316.33% off its 52-week high of $16.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.04, which suggests the last value was 23.62% up since then. When we look at HUYA Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) trade information

Instantly HUYA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.35 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 subtracted -8.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.32%, with the 5-day performance at -1.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) is 0.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.48 days.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HUYA Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.32% over the past 6 months, a -172.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for HUYA Inc. will fall -137.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -133.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -13.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $352.92 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that HUYA Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $344.05 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $441.94 million and $467.4 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -20.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -26.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.70%. The 2022 estimates are for HUYA Inc. earnings to decrease by -35.00%.

HUYA Dividends

HUYA Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 15 and August 19.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of HUYA Inc. shares while 64.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.46%. There are 64.46% institutions holding the HUYA Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 22.15% of the shares, roughly 19.31 million HUYA shares worth $76.63 million.

Nuveen Asset Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.93% or 6.92 million shares worth $27.45 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port. With 3.82 million shares estimated at $15.17 million under it, the former controlled 4.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port held about 3.75% of the shares, roughly 3.27 million shares worth around $12.97 million.