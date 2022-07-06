How Will RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the latest trading session, 0.89 million RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.01. With the company’s most recent per share price at $56.09 changed hands at -$5.24 or -8.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.51B. RNG’s current price is a discount, trading about -461.6% off its 52-week high of $315.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $48.53, which suggests the last value was 13.48% up since then. When we look at RingCentral Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) trade information

Instantly RNG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 61.42 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 subtracted -8.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -67.26%, with the 5-day performance at 4.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is -9.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $116.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.91% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RNG’s forecast low is $80.00 with $175.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -212.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -42.63% for it to hit the projected low.

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the RingCentral Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -67.26% over the past 6 months, a 38.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for RingCentral Inc. will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $479.24 million. 21 analysts are of the opinion that RingCentral Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $510.31 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $379.27 million and $393.42 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 147.82%. The 2022 estimates are for RingCentral Inc. earnings to decrease by -338.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.00% per year.

RNG Dividends

RingCentral Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 01 and August 05.

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.59% of RingCentral Inc. shares while 96.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.95%. There are 96.39% institutions holding the RingCentral Inc. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 13.63% of the shares, roughly 11.58 million RNG shares worth $644.44 million.

Capital International Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.40% or 8.84 million shares worth $491.81 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fundamental Investors Inc. With 7.37 million shares estimated at $410.3 million under it, the former controlled 8.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc held about 5.36% of the shares, roughly 4.55 million shares worth around $253.53 million.