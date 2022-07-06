How Will Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX)â€™s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 2.58 million Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $2.73 changed hands at $0.08 or 3.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $276.49M. CMPXâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -97.8% off its 52-week high of $5.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 54.21% up since then. When we look at Compass Therapeutics Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 173.16K.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) trade information

Instantly CMPX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.93 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 added 3.02% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.88%, with the 5-day performance at -0.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) is -11.65% down.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Compass Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -13.88% over the past 6 months, a 73.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Compass Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -36.40%.

CMPX Dividends

Compass Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.67% of Compass Therapeutics Inc. shares while 62.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.71%. There are 62.27% institutions holding the Compass Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 41.52% of the shares, roughly 21.64 million CMPX shares worth $68.61 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.18% or 6.87 million shares worth $21.79 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.75 million shares estimated at $5.58 million under it, the former controlled 5.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.95% of the shares, roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $4.88 million.