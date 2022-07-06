FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.54 million FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.59 changing hands around $0.18 or 2.43% at last look, the market valuation stands at $789.68M. FREY’s current price is a discount, trading about -89.33% off its 52-week high of $14.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.42, which suggests the last value was 15.42% up since then. When we look at FREYR Battery’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.05 million.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) trade information

Instantly FREY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.85 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 added 2.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.72%, with the 5-day performance at 9.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) is -14.53% down.

FREYR Battery (FREY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the FREYR Battery share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.72% over the past 6 months, a 10.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for FREYR Battery will fall -275.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 54.80% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that FREYR Battery’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3 million.

The 2022 estimates are for FREYR Battery earnings to increase by 34.70%.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.02% of FREYR Battery shares while 57.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.45%. There are 57.33% institutions holding the FREYR Battery stock share, with Sylebra Capital Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.87% of the shares, roughly 12.71 million FREY shares worth $142.05 million.

Spring Creek Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.84% or 11.5 million shares worth $128.57 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio. With 2.26 million shares estimated at $20.54 million under it, the former controlled 1.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio held about 0.98% of the shares, roughly 1.15 million shares worth around $12.85 million.