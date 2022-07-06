FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch FNHC Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session, 1.55 million FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.40 changing hands around $0.03 or 9.28% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.55M. FNHC’s current price is a discount, trading about -915.0% off its 52-week high of $4.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was 35.0% up since then. When we look at FedNat Holding Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 263.12K.

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) trade information

Instantly FNHC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 23.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4596 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 added 9.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -73.75%, with the 5-day performance at 23.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) is -11.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.48 days.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 34.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $63.03 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that FedNat Holding Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $59.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $48.82 million and $53.93 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 29.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.76%. The 2022 estimates are for FedNat Holding Company earnings to decrease by -9.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

FNHC Dividends

FedNat Holding Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 08 and August 12. The 97.27% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.36. It is important to note, however, that the 97.27% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.60% of FedNat Holding Company shares while 31.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.56%. There are 31.00% institutions holding the FedNat Holding Company stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.36% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million FNHC shares worth $0.22 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.10% or 0.54 million shares worth $0.21 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were Pear Tree Polaris Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.46 million shares estimated at $0.17 million under it, the former controlled 2.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $0.14 million.