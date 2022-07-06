Excelerate Energy Inc. (NYSE: EE) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -88.19% Loss

In the latest trading session, 0.56 million Excelerate Energy Inc. (NYSE:EE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.13 changed hands at -$1.39 or -6.77% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.31B. EE’s current price is a discount, trading about -61.11% off its 52-week high of $30.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.40, which suggests the last value was 3.82% up since then. When we look at Excelerate Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Analysts gave the Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended EE as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Excelerate Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Excelerate Energy Inc. (NYSE:EE) trade information

Instantly EE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 22.40 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 subtracted -6.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.58%, with the 5-day performance at -11.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Excelerate Energy Inc. (NYSE:EE) is -30.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EE’s forecast low is $29.00 with $36.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -88.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -51.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 86.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 0 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $591.67 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Excelerate Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $357.16 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Excelerate Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 6.10%.

EE Dividends

Excelerate Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 24.

Excelerate Energy Inc. (NYSE:EE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.79% of Excelerate Energy Inc. shares while 37.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.04%. There are 37.36% institutions holding the Excelerate Energy Inc. stock share, with American Century Heritage Fund the top institutional holder. As of Apr 29, 2022, the company held 3.44% of the shares, roughly 0.9 million EE shares worth $17.19 million.

Nuveen Small Cap Value Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.73% or 0.19 million shares worth $3.65 million as of May 30, 2022.