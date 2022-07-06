DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 1.86 million DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.09 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.20B. DBRG’s current price is a discount, trading about -67.98% off its 52-week high of $8.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.49, which suggests the last value was 11.79% up since then. When we look at DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 7.17 million.

Analysts gave the DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended DBRG as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) trade information

Instantly DBRG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.22 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 subtracted -0.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.78%, with the 5-day performance at 0.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) is -10.84% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.25% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DBRG’s forecast low is $7.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -116.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -37.52% for it to hit the projected low.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DigitalBridge Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.78% over the past 6 months, a 80.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DigitalBridge Group Inc. will rise 93.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -112.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $283.4 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $298.06 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $237.19 million and $252.17 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -22.60%. The 2022 estimates are for DigitalBridge Group Inc. earnings to increase by 72.00%.

DBRG Dividends

DigitalBridge Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.68% of DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares while 76.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.93%. There are 76.19% institutions holding the DigitalBridge Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 12.28% of the shares, roughly 73.32 million DBRG shares worth $610.72 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.41% or 44.26 million shares worth $318.66 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 28.57 million shares estimated at $237.99 million under it, the former controlled 4.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 3.94% of the shares, roughly 23.5 million shares worth around $171.57 million.