CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.26 million CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $30.65 changed hands at -$2.99 or -8.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.07B. CVI’s last price was a discount, traded about -42.28% off its 52-week high of $43.61. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.22, which suggests the last value was 63.39% up since then. When we look at CVR Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 860.48K.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) trade information

Instantly CVI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 37.79 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 subtracted -8.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 82.33%, with the 5-day performance at -14.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) is -16.64% down.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CVR Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 82.33% over the past 6 months, a 535.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CVR Energy Inc. will rise 437.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 487.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.93 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that CVR Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.9 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.90%. The 2022 estimates are for CVR Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 109.80%.

CVI Dividends

CVR Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06. The 5.22% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 5.22% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of CVR Energy Inc. shares while 96.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.07%. There are 96.06% institutions holding the CVR Energy Inc. stock share, with Icahn, Carl, C. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 70.82% of the shares, roughly 71.2 million CVI shares worth $1.2 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.85% or 2.87 million shares worth $48.21 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.43 million shares estimated at $27.83 million under it, the former controlled 1.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.85% of the shares, roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $14.38 million.