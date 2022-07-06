Could Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the last trading session, 2.12 million Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.20. With the company’s per share price at $22.93 changed hands at -$2.43 or -9.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.82B. NOG’s last price was a discount, traded about -70.52% off its 52-week high of $39.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.03, which suggests the last value was 38.81% up since then. When we look at Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) trade information

Instantly NOG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 29.20 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 subtracted -9.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.42%, with the 5-day performance at -16.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) is -31.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.25 days.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Northern Oil and Gas Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.42% over the past 6 months, a 88.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 26.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. will rise 73.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 98.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 198.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $359.44 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $366.22 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 80.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 69.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. earnings to increase by 99.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 36.30% per year.

NOG Dividends

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 10 and March 14. The 3.31% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.76. It is important to note, however, that the 3.31% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.46% of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares while 80.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.70%. There are 80.90% institutions holding the Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.83% of the shares, roughly 6.05 million NOG shares worth $124.59 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.74% or 4.44 million shares worth $125.13 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Invesco Small Cap Value Fd. With 6.05 million shares estimated at $124.59 million under it, the former controlled 7.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Small Cap Value Fd held about 2.63% of the shares, roughly 2.04 million shares worth around $47.92 million.