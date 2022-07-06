Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 0.87 million Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.48 changing hands around $1.03 or 4.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.14B. YOU’s current price is a discount, trading about -192.26% off its 52-week high of $65.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.79, which suggests the last value was 16.41% up since then. When we look at Clear Secure Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) trade information

Instantly YOU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 22.81 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 added 4.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.62%, with the 5-day performance at -1.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) is -24.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.6 days.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Clear Secure Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.62% over the past 6 months, a 26.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Clear Secure Inc. will fall -33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 82.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 59.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100.15 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Clear Secure Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $103.02 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $55.18 million and $67.56 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 81.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 52.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for Clear Secure Inc. earnings to decrease by -277.30%.

YOU Dividends

Clear Secure Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 16.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.99% of Clear Secure Inc. shares while 93.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.32%. There are 93.52% institutions holding the Clear Secure Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 21.63% of the shares, roughly 17.0 million YOU shares worth $377.33 million.

Durable Capital Partners LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.68% or 10.75 million shares worth $238.68 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. With 8.88 million shares estimated at $197.03 million under it, the former controlled 11.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund held about 2.85% of the shares, roughly 2.24 million shares worth around $49.65 million.