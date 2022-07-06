Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session, 0.65 million Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.82. With the company’s most recent per share price at $41.35 changed hands at -$0.91 or -2.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.01B. CZR’s current price is a discount, trading about -189.75% off its 52-week high of $119.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.63, which suggests the last value was 11.41% up since then. When we look at Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.03 million.

Analysts gave the Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CZR as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

Instantly CZR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 43.01 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 subtracted -2.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.82%, with the 5-day performance at -4.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is -18.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.92 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $98.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 57.86% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CZR’s forecast low is $56.00 with $128.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -209.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -35.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Caesars Entertainment Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.82% over the past 6 months, a 61.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 28.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Caesars Entertainment Inc. will fall -55.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 124.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.77 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $2.89 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.5 billion and $2.69 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -61.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Caesars Entertainment Inc. earnings to increase by 64.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 27.50% per year.

CZR Dividends

Caesars Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 02.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.43% of Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares while 96.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.35%. There are 96.85% institutions holding the Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.19% of the shares, roughly 21.84 million CZR shares worth $891.86 million.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.74% or 20.88 million shares worth $852.41 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. With 19.5 million shares estimated at $796.0 million under it, the former controlled 9.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held about 3.78% of the shares, roughly 8.11 million shares worth around $330.94 million.