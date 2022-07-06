Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.23. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.28 changing hands around $0.08 or 0.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.00B. BE’s current price is a discount, trading about -114.18% off its 52-week high of $37.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.47, which suggests the last value was 33.62% up since then. When we look at Bloom Energy Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.13 million.

Analysts gave the Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended BE as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bloom Energy Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) trade information

Instantly BE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 17.98 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 added 0.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.57%, with the 5-day performance at -5.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) is -7.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.7 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.56% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BE’s forecast low is $19.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -85.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bloom Energy Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.57% over the past 6 months, a 7.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bloom Energy Corporation will rise 26.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $228.01 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Bloom Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $299.14 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $228.47 million and $240.71 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Bloom Energy Corporation earnings to increase by 16.50%.

BE Dividends

Bloom Energy Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 19 and July 25.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.83% of Bloom Energy Corporation shares while 77.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.80%. There are 77.35% institutions holding the Bloom Energy Corporation stock share, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 13.22% of the shares, roughly 21.47 million BE shares worth $369.64 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.79% or 15.89 million shares worth $273.67 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.19 million shares estimated at $175.49 million under it, the former controlled 6.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.51% of the shares, roughly 4.07 million shares worth around $70.13 million.