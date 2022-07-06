BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAB) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the latest trading session, 0.65 million BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.89 changing hands around $0.37 or 10.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $127.49M. BCAB’s current price is a discount, trading about -1031.11% off its 52-week high of $44.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.01, which suggests the last value was 48.33% up since then. When we look at BioAtla Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 619.10K.

Analysts gave the BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BCAB as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BioAtla Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.67.

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) trade information

Instantly BCAB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 15.03%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.04 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 added 10.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.07%, with the 5-day performance at 15.03% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) is 45.45% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 87.11% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BCAB’s forecast low is $5.00 with $68.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1648.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -28.53% for it to hit the projected low.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BioAtla Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -82.07% over the past 6 months, a 1.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BioAtla Inc. will fall -19.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,768.00% up from the last financial year.

5 analysts are of the opinion that BioAtla Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $400k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 60.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for BioAtla Inc. earnings to decrease by -147.10%.

BCAB Dividends

BioAtla Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 28.

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.22% of BioAtla Inc. shares while 80.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.32%. There are 80.70% institutions holding the BioAtla Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.91% of the shares, roughly 3.92 million BCAB shares worth $76.96 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.00% or 3.23 million shares worth $63.45 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 0.97 million shares estimated at $9.29 million under it, the former controlled 2.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 0.81 million shares worth around $5.27 million.