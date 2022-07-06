BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 2.08 million BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.10. With the company’s per share price at $10.04 changed hands at $0.74 or 7.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.06B. BLU’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.39% off its 52-week high of $10.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.60, which suggests the last value was 74.1% up since then. When we look at BELLUS Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 892.62K.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

Instantly BLU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.28 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 added 7.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.72%, with the 5-day performance at 10.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) is 25.81% up.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BELLUS Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.72% over the past 6 months, a 15.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BELLUS Health Inc. will rise 13.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7,587.50% up from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4k and $4k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.50%. The 2022 estimates are for BELLUS Health Inc. earnings to decrease by -66.90%.

BLU Dividends

BELLUS Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.27% of BELLUS Health Inc. shares while 88.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.78%. There are 88.54% institutions holding the BELLUS Health Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.58% of the shares, roughly 10.23 million BLU shares worth $82.35 million.

Artal Group S.A. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.96% or 8.5 million shares worth $58.48 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. With 0.74 million shares estimated at $4.56 million under it, the former controlled 0.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 0.59 million shares worth around $3.63 million.