Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 5.37 million Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s per share price at $3.60 changed hands at $1.03 or 40.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $201.85M. AVDL’s last price was a discount, traded about -221.94% off its 52-week high of $11.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 70.83% up since then. When we look at Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.97 million.

Analysts gave the Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AVDL as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.46.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) trade information

Instantly AVDL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 48.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.75 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 added 40.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.45%, with the 5-day performance at 48.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) is 34.83% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AVDL’s forecast low is $2.00 with $15.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -330.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 44.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.45% over the past 6 months, a -14.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will fall -39.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -13.20% for the next quarter.

9 analysts are of the opinion that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $2.89 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc earnings to decrease by -21.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

AVDL Dividends

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.87% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares while 58.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.43%. There are 58.92% institutions holding the Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.73% of the shares, roughly 5.74 million AVDL shares worth $46.39 million.

Cowen and Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.32% or 3.73 million shares worth $30.16 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund and Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd. With 0.34 million shares estimated at $2.78 million under it, the former controlled 0.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd held about 0.42% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $1.98 million.