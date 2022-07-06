Are UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the latest trading session, 1.38 million UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.30 changed hands at -$0.25 or -1.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.88B. PATH’s current price is a discount, trading about -242.86% off its 52-week high of $69.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.66, which suggests the last value was 32.71% up since then. When we look at UiPath Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.94 million.

Analysts gave the UiPath Inc. (PATH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended PATH as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. UiPath Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Instantly PATH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.79%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 20.87 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 subtracted -1.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.35%, with the 5-day performance at -3.79% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) is 4.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.21, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.04% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PATH’s forecast low is $15.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -121.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 26.11% for it to hit the projected low.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the UiPath Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.35% over the past 6 months, a -100.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for UiPath Inc. will fall -350.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -600.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $225.26 million. 19 analysts are of the opinion that UiPath Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $228.81 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $168.79 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 33.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for UiPath Inc. earnings to decrease by -549.60%.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 08.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.65% of UiPath Inc. shares while 57.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.66%. There are 57.78% institutions holding the UiPath Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.70% of the shares, roughly 35.59 million PATH shares worth $1.54 billion.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.27% or 33.6 million shares worth $725.44 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. With 15.38 million shares estimated at $533.67 million under it, the former controlled 3.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held about 1.74% of the shares, roughly 8.03 million shares worth around $346.44 million.