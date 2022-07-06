Are Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.39 million Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.64 changed hands at $0.22 or 4.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.99B. ROIV’s last price was a discount, traded about -261.21% off its 52-week high of $16.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.52, which suggests the last value was 45.69% up since then. When we look at Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 852.53K.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information

Instantly ROIV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.85%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.89 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 added 4.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.97%, with the 5-day performance at -0.85% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) is 5.94% up.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Roivant Sciences Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -53.97% over the past 6 months, a -7.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.74 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $11.83 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Roivant Sciences Ltd. earnings to decrease by -6.80%.

ROIV Dividends

Roivant Sciences Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.27% of Roivant Sciences Ltd. shares while 49.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.39%. There are 49.42% institutions holding the Roivant Sciences Ltd. stock share, with QVT Financial LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 18.70% of the shares, roughly 129.39 million ROIV shares worth $1.3 billion.

SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.36% or 99.38 million shares worth $1.0 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.8 million shares estimated at $19.47 million under it, the former controlled 0.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $9.92 million.