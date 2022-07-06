An Overview Of Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ: ROCC)

In the last trading session, 1.18 million Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.87. With the company’s per share price at $29.04 changed hands at -$3.36 or -10.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.29B. ROCC’s last price was a discount, traded about -84.54% off its 52-week high of $53.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.31, which suggests the last value was 50.72% up since then. When we look at Ranger Oil Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 576.76K.

Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC) trade information

Instantly ROCC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 36.40 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 subtracted -10.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.88%, with the 5-day performance at -15.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC) is -35.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.81 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ranger Oil Corporation (ROCC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ranger Oil Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.88% over the past 6 months, a 158.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 26.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ranger Oil Corporation will rise 487.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 143.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 68.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $256.45 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Ranger Oil Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $230.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $88.56 million and $124.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 189.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 84.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -49.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Ranger Oil Corporation earnings to increase by 111.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 31.00% per year.

ROCC Dividends

Ranger Oil Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.43% of Ranger Oil Corporation shares while 79.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.57%. There are 79.23% institutions holding the Ranger Oil Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.69% of the shares, roughly 3.32 million ROCC shares worth $114.68 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.01% or 1.27 million shares worth $34.25 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. With 1.48 million shares estimated at $45.93 million under it, the former controlled 7.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held about 3.35% of the shares, roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $21.99 million.