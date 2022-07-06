Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the last trading session, 1.25 million Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.78. With the company’s per share price at $6.25 changed hands at -$0.21 or -3.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $242.56M. AMPY’s last price was a discount, traded about -57.76% off its 52-week high of $9.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.60, which suggests the last value was 58.4% up since then. When we look at Amplify Energy Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 974.06K.

Analysts gave the Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AMPY as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Amplify Energy Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) trade information

Instantly AMPY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.60 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 subtracted -3.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 100.96%, with the 5-day performance at -13.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) is -31.39% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.20, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMPY’s forecast low is $6.20 with $6.20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 0.8% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 69.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $93.05 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $56.09 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 65.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Amplify Energy Corp. earnings to increase by 93.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

AMPY Dividends

Amplify Energy Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.01% of Amplify Energy Corp. shares while 36.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.50%. There are 36.13% institutions holding the Amplify Energy Corp. stock share, with Lasry, Marc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.68% of the shares, roughly 2.56 million AMPY shares worth $7.97 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.78% or 1.45 million shares worth $4.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.87 million shares estimated at $2.69 million under it, the former controlled 2.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.42% of the shares, roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $1.69 million.