Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE: AMR) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 1.06 million Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s per share price at $112.42 changed hands at -$12.45 or -9.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.18B. AMR’s last price was a discount, traded about -66.32% off its 52-week high of $186.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.28, which suggests the last value was 81.07% up since then. When we look at Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 782.78K.

Analysts gave the Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AMR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $20.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) trade information

Instantly AMR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 148.70 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 subtracted -9.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 84.14%, with the 5-day performance at -21.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) is -35.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.03 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $181.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMR’s forecast low is $181.00 with $181.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -61.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 84.14% over the past 6 months, a 452.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. will rise 2,048.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 278.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 63.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $983.35 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $881.4 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 51.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. earnings to increase by 215.20%.

AMR Dividends

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 05. The 1.33% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.50. It is important to note, however, that the 1.33% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.31% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. shares while 65.30% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.21%. There are 65.30% institutions holding the Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.70% of the shares, roughly 1.25 million AMR shares worth $165.48 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.97% or 0.93 million shares worth $56.72 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.93 million shares estimated at $58.94 million under it, the former controlled 4.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.37% of the shares, roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $27.07 million.