Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 3.01 million Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.35 changed hands at $0.44 or 11.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $649.06M. BIRD’s last price was a discount, traded about -645.75% off its 52-week high of $32.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.64, which suggests the last value was 16.32% up since then. When we look at Allbirds Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.73 million.

Analysts gave the Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BIRD as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Allbirds Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) trade information

Instantly BIRD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.35 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 added 11.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.15%, with the 5-day performance at 4.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) is -25.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.91, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BIRD’s forecast low is $5.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -244.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Allbirds Inc. (BIRD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Allbirds Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -71.15% over the past 6 months, a 29.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $77.54 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Allbirds Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $78.79 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $67.91 million and $62.71 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for Allbirds Inc. earnings to decrease by -75.20%.

BIRD Dividends

Allbirds Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 10.

Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.75% of Allbirds Inc. shares while 46.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.68%. There are 46.33% institutions holding the Allbirds Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.25% of the shares, roughly 5.85 million BIRD shares worth $25.45 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.12% or 5.73 million shares worth $24.91 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth. With 2.99 million shares estimated at $12.99 million under it, the former controlled 3.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth held about 1.92% of the shares, roughly 1.8 million shares worth around $7.83 million.