Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.23 million Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.43. With the company’s per share price at $3.00 changed hands at $0.19 or 6.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $431.52M. AFMD’s last price was a discount, traded about -155.0% off its 52-week high of $7.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.23, which suggests the last value was 25.67% up since then. When we look at Affimed N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.97 million.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) trade information

Instantly AFMD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.74%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.03 on Tuesday, 07/05/22 added 6.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -45.65%, with the 5-day performance at 2.74% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) is -3.23% down.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Affimed N.V. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -45.65% over the past 6 months, a -26.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Affimed N.V. will fall -2,000.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.86 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Affimed N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $9.31 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.04 million and $11.23 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -17.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Affimed N.V. earnings to increase by 2.90%.

AFMD Dividends

Affimed N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 13 and April 18.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.40% of Affimed N.V. shares while 61.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.40%. There are 61.24% institutions holding the Affimed N.V. stock share, with Point72 Asset Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 12.08% of the shares, roughly 11.86 million AFMD shares worth $65.44 million.

Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.87% or 7.72 million shares worth $42.63 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd. With 2.68 million shares estimated at $10.95 million under it, the former controlled 2.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd held about 1.42% of the shares, roughly 1.39 million shares worth around $7.68 million.