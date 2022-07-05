Why To Invest In AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC) Stock?

In the last trading session, 3.25 million AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.31 changed hands at -$0.79 or -6.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $181.82M. AERC’s last price was a discount, traded about -853.29% off its 52-week high of $117.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.76, which suggests the last value was 85.7% up since then. When we look at AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.95 million.

Analysts gave the AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AERC as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) trade information

Instantly AERC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.25 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -6.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.57%, with the 5-day performance at -2.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC) is 491.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.1 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -75.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AERC’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 43.14% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 43.14% for it to hit the projected low.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (AERC) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2,331.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that AeroClean Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $4.5 million.

The 2022 estimates are for AeroClean Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -153.80%.

AERC Dividends

AeroClean Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

AeroClean Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 70.72% of AeroClean Technologies Inc. shares while 0.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.58%. There are 0.17% institutions holding the AeroClean Technologies Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.04% of the shares, roughly 5412.0 AERC shares worth $19483.0.

Advisor Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.02% or 3060.0 shares worth $11016.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.

With 7134.0 shares estimated at $31532.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.