When Will Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 5.64 million Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s per share price at $0.16 changed hands at -$0.01 or -4.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $38.20M. AMPE’s last price was a discount, traded about -1043.75% off its 52-week high of $1.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 6.25% up since then. When we look at Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 8.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.41 million.

Analysts gave the Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AMPE as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) trade information

Instantly AMPE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1977 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -4.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.93%, with the 5-day performance at -10.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE) is -9.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMPE’s forecast low is $2.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1775.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1150.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -71.43% over the past 6 months, a 20.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 6.80%.

AMPE Dividends

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 07.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:AMPE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.98% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 26.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.23%. There are 26.90% institutions holding the Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.16% of the shares, roughly 14.0 million AMPE shares worth $6.58 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.06% or 9.23 million shares worth $5.26 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 5.25 million shares estimated at $2.99 million under it, the former controlled 2.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.94% of the shares, roughly 4.42 million shares worth around $2.29 million.