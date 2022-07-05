WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 3.24 million WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.97 changed hands at -$0.05 or -1.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.64B. WE’s last price was a discount, traded about -201.21% off its 52-week high of $14.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.50, which suggests the last value was 9.46% up since then. When we look at WeWork Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.24 million.

Analysts gave the WeWork Inc. (WE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended WE as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. WeWork Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.55.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

Instantly WE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.29 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -1.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.21%, with the 5-day performance at -19.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) is -29.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 47.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WE’s forecast low is $6.50 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -121.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -30.78% for it to hit the projected low.

WeWork Inc. (WE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the WeWork Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.28% over the past 6 months, a 88.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.60%.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $837.76 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that WeWork Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $917.77 million.

The 2022 estimates are for WeWork Inc. earnings to decrease by -41.90%.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.56% of WeWork Inc. shares while 80.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.86%. There are 80.35% institutions holding the WeWork Inc. stock share, with SB Global Advisers Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 45.50% of the shares, roughly 320.3 million WE shares worth $2.75 billion.

SB Global Advisers Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 45.50% or 320.3 million shares worth $2.75 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund. With 7.01 million shares estimated at $44.87 million under it, the former controlled 1.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund held about 0.88% of the shares, roughly 6.2 million shares worth around $53.29 million.