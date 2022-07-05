Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 13.23 million Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s per share price at $1.30 changed hands at $0.25 or 23.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $129.90M. TOUR’s last price was a discount, traded about -86.15% off its 52-week high of $2.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.46, which suggests the last value was 64.62% up since then. When we look at Tuniu Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Analysts gave the Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TOUR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tuniu Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) trade information

Instantly TOUR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 152.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.3100 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 23.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 34.02%, with the 5-day performance at 152.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) is 125.93% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.59% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TOUR’s forecast low is $7.06 with $7.06 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -443.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -443.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -46.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $24.95 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Tuniu Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2020 will be $5.07 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $64.13 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -61.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Tuniu Corporation earnings to increase by 90.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.01% per year.

TOUR Dividends

Tuniu Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.68% of Tuniu Corporation shares while 29.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.20%. There are 29.69% institutions holding the Tuniu Corporation stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.84% of the shares, roughly 4.51 million TOUR shares worth $4.38 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.83% or 4.51 million shares worth $4.38 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. With 0.15 million shares estimated at $0.2 million under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 88047.0 shares worth around $0.12 million.