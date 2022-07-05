Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.51 million Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $17.29 changed hands at -$1.2 or -6.49% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.11B. NOVA’s current price is a discount, trading about -168.36% off its 52-week high of $46.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.47, which suggests the last value was 27.88% up since then. When we look at Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.98 million.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

Instantly NOVA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.47%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 21.18 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -6.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.78%, with the 5-day performance at -8.47% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) is -5.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.3 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.25 days.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sunnova Energy International Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.71% over the past 6 months, a 5.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 22.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sunnova Energy International Inc. will rise 64.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 36.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 45.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $87.39 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $101.08 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Sunnova Energy International Inc. earnings to increase by 56.60%.

NOVA Dividends

Sunnova Energy International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 27.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.01% of Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares while 110.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 117.42%. There are 110.36% institutions holding the Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.42% of the shares, roughly 16.53 million NOVA shares worth $287.88 million.

Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.91% or 12.5 million shares worth $217.73 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. With 2.65 million shares estimated at $46.12 million under it, the former controlled 2.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held about 2.30% of the shares, roughly 2.64 million shares worth around $45.9 million.