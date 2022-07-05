Stock Performance Of Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOR) And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.34 million Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.61 changed hands at -$0.09 or -12.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $128.87M. BIOR’s current price is a discount, trading about -916.39% off its 52-week high of $6.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.56, which suggests the last value was 8.2% up since then. When we look at Biora Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.99 million.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) trade information

Instantly BIOR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.72%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7839 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -12.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.56%, with the 5-day performance at 1.72% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR) is -13.39% down.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (BIOR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Biora Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -67.19% over the past 6 months, a 68.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Biora Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 51.50%.

BIOR Dividends

Biora Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR)’s Major holders