SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 15.03 million SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s per share price at $0.17 changed hands at -$0.02 or -9.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $54.30M. SOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1952.94% off its 52-week high of $3.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 0.0% down since then. When we look at SOS Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 13.40 million.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) trade information

Instantly SOS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.24%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2100 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -9.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.96%, with the 5-day performance at -15.24% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) is -53.18% down.

SOS Limited (SOS) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -19.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.03 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that SOS Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2019 will be $22.97 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $34.91 million and $7.63 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -62.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 200.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 50.70%. The 2022 estimates are for SOS Limited earnings to decrease by -310.60%.

SOS Dividends

SOS Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 10.

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.06% of SOS Limited shares while 6.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.91%. There are 6.90% institutions holding the SOS Limited stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.36% of the shares, roughly 9.08 million SOS shares worth $7.47 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.14% or 5.79 million shares worth $4.76 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. With 4.87 million shares estimated at $3.16 million under it, the former controlled 1.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held about 0.75% of the shares, roughly 2.03 million shares worth around $1.48 million.