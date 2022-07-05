SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 7.09 million SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.40. With the company’s per share price at $12.61 changed hands at $1.03 or 8.89% during last session, the market valuation stood at $838.44M. SIGA’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.37% off its 52-week high of $14.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.32, which suggests the last value was 57.81% up since then. When we look at SIGA Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 9.52 million.

Analysts gave the SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SIGA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SIGA Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) trade information

Instantly SIGA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 12.78 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 8.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 78.45%, with the 5-day performance at -3.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) is 3.45% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -14.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SIGA’s forecast low is $11.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 12.77% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.77% for it to hit the projected low.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SIGA Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 75.42% over the past 6 months, a -27.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -6.50% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.00%. The 2022 estimates are for SIGA Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 28.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.00% per year.

SIGA Dividends

SIGA Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 44.21% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares while 38.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.54%. There are 38.24% institutions holding the SIGA Technologies Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.43% of the shares, roughly 3.59 million SIGA shares worth $25.44 million.

AltraVue Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.05% or 2.47 million shares worth $17.53 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.21 million shares estimated at $9.13 million under it, the former controlled 1.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.41% of the shares, roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $7.4 million.