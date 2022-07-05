Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.72 million Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.51 changed hands at -$0.07 or -4.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $553.40M. SHCR’s last price was a discount, traded about -539.07% off its 52-week high of $9.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.53, which suggests the last value was -1.32% down since then. When we look at Sharecare Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.18 million.

Analysts gave the Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SHCR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sharecare Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) trade information

Instantly SHCR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.9200 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -4.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -66.37%, with the 5-day performance at -21.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) is -46.64% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SHCR’s forecast low is $3.50 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -562.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -131.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $97.45 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Sharecare Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $105.55 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Sharecare Inc. earnings to decrease by -7.00%.

SHCR Dividends

Sharecare Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.92% of Sharecare Inc. shares while 28.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.06%. There are 28.88% institutions holding the Sharecare Inc. stock share, with Spring Creek Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.65% of the shares, roughly 9.0 million SHCR shares worth $40.41 million.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.49% or 8.43 million shares worth $37.86 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4.89 million shares estimated at $14.91 million under it, the former controlled 1.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.15% of the shares, roughly 3.88 million shares worth around $17.44 million.