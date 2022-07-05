Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 14.02 million Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.27. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.71 changing hands around $0.3 or 21.35% at last look, the market valuation stands at $278.31M. PGEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -282.46% off its 52-week high of $6.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.12, which suggests the last value was 34.5% up since then. When we look at Precigen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Analysts gave the Precigen Inc. (PGEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PGEN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Precigen Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) trade information

Instantly PGEN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7800 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 21.35% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.99%, with the 5-day performance at 0.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) is 15.57% up.

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Precigen Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.09% over the past 6 months, a 26.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Precigen Inc. will rise 50.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $41.45 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Precigen Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $20.12 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $33.58 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Precigen Inc. earnings to increase by 21.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.40% per year.

PGEN Dividends

Precigen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.81% of Precigen Inc. shares while 68.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.79%. There are 68.60% institutions holding the Precigen Inc. stock share, with Third Security, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 40.15% of the shares, roughly 83.38 million PGEN shares worth $309.34 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.85% or 10.07 million shares worth $37.35 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust. With 5.55 million shares estimated at $14.31 million under it, the former controlled 2.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust held about 2.57% of the shares, roughly 5.34 million shares worth around $19.82 million.